The Plan By Dan Hollings Continues To Deliver Optimistic Results

The Plan by Dan Hollings The Plan Initial Results The Plan 54% ROI

One student's experience was revealed along with the initial results of several beta students.

Dan Hollings’ The Plan actually takes advantage of cryptocurrencies' volatility and that is how our bots make us money even while we sleep.” — Anna Dornier

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Hollings is a true internet marketer and has been teaching people how to make money online for over a decade. He has authored numerous e-commerce courses on Amazon as well as the marketing genius behind the viral movie, “The Secret.” A few months ago, he launched a fresh approach to crypto trading using automated bots packaged in his program called, “The Plan.” After 3 years of testing his proven strategies, a few very fortunate early beta students were able to take advantage of promising profits.

One of these beta students, Anna Dornier, who jumped in as soon as the 2nd beta group opened, is continuing to see positive results by simply following phase 1 of Dan Hollings’ The Plan.

To read about her full review, experience, and updates since she started, visit The Plan by Dan Hollings Review by Anna Dornier.

The results have been remarkable. From the first 3 weeks of having her automated trading bots up, Anna has experienced an initial 7% return even during the crypto market crash back in July 2021. This is by far more promising than the typical return of 0.5% she used to get in her money market account.

Anna continued to track her results for the last 3 months and her portfolio of trading bots is now up by 33.66% with our highest bot giving us a 54% ROI. She continues to explain that she has only seen these returns grow over time whether the crypto market goes upwards, downwards, or sideways because the bots actually make money by automatically making minute-by-minute trading transactions during these movements in crypto prices.

“One thing that scares a lot of people when it comes to cryptocurrencies is that it is volatile. Dan Hollings’ The Plan actually takes advantage of this volatility and that is how our bots make us money even while we sleep,” remarks Anna. The Plan’s strategy caters to people who are at the beginning stages of their cryptocurrency curiosity or are more well-versed in this new technology because they do not have to time the market or know any technical analysis. “Once I knew the basic steps on setting up my bots on phase 1 of The Plan, it takes me 5 minutes to set up a bot and all I do is check it every single day and watch my money grow,” Anna said.

Dan Hollings himself said, “the hardest thing to do is to do nothing at all.” Most people actually do better not touching their bots at all and for this very feature of Dan’s strategy, it becomes the evergreen money-making machine. He likens it to a rental property where the tenants keep paying rent yet you don’t have to worry about doing any maintenance. It is truly passive at its core.

It definitely sounds too good to be true especially if we were to compare it to working 8-12 hour days and saving money at ultra-low interest rates at traditional banks. But, Dan’s beta students including Anna have experienced these results first-hand and a lot of people are not even aware that The Plan exists yet.

Check out the results of other beta students:

Beta Student #1: $10,022 Net Return (15.37% Net Return) … In 3.5 Months

Beta Student #2: $4,197 Net Return (41.08% Net Return) … In 1.5 Months

Beta Student #3: $4,638 Net Return (17.62% Net Return) … In 1.5 Months

Beta Student #4: $8,324 Net Return (13.97% Net Return) … In 2.5 Months

Beta Student #5: $10,606 Net Return (14.10% Net Return) … In 1.5 Months

Beta Student #6: $874 Net Return (18.46% Net Return) … In 24 Days

Beta Student #7: $1,931 Net Return (5.79% Net Return) … In 4 Days

Beta Student #8: $24,379 Net Return (27.83% Net Return) … In 31 Days

Beta Student #9: $5,004 Net Return (17.23% Net Return) … In 1.5 Months

Beta Student #10: $2,688 Net Return (44.86% Net Return) … In 21 Days

Beta Student #11: $7,121 Net Return (10.22% Net Return) … In 6 Days

Beta Student #12: $2,869 Net Return (9.61% Net Return) … In 10 Days

Beta Student #13: $10,603 Net Return (14.10% Net Return) … in 4 Days

Beta Student #14: $21,684 Net Return (24.89% Net Return) … In 4 Days

No one else in the cryptocurrency or trading industry is teaching Dan Holling’s strategy but it is set out to officially launch publicly at the end of November 2021and it will open on a first-come, first-served basis. One reason Anna is talking about her results now is that she realizes how big of an opportunity this is for the average family to grow their wealth especially for those who don’t want to learn to trade cryptocurrencies and are in no position to take trading risks.

As always, it is good practice to consult a certified financial advisor before investing.

To read Anna Dornier’s full review on The Plan by Dan Hollings, click here.

The Plan by Dan Hollings Review