Westminster Barracks / Animal Cruelty

CASE#: 21B103560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Puckerbrush Road, Reading, VT

VIOLATION: Animal Cruelty

ACCUSED: Justin Wagner

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

ACCUSED: Destiny Jennings

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/23/2021, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on Wagner's residence, located on N Puckerbrush Road in Reading, Vermont, stemming from an investigation that began August 18, 2021. Evidence of Animal Cruelty was found and animals were seized from the residence. Wagner and Jennings were each cited to appear in White River Junction on December 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM to answer to the charge of Animal Cruelty.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: December 21, 2021, 8:00 AM

COURT: White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.