Westminster Barracks / Animal Cruelty
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103560
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Puckerbrush Road, Reading, VT
VIOLATION: Animal Cruelty
ACCUSED: Justin Wagner
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT
ACCUSED: Destiny Jennings
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/23/2021, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on Wagner's residence, located on N Puckerbrush Road in Reading, Vermont, stemming from an investigation that began August 18, 2021. Evidence of Animal Cruelty was found and animals were seized from the residence. Wagner and Jennings were each cited to appear in White River Junction on December 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM to answer to the charge of Animal Cruelty.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: December 21, 2021, 8:00 AM
COURT: White River Junction
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.