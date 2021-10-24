Equator’s Innovative SweepMop Wins 2021 Dealerscope Audience Award

Sweeper Mop Dealerscope Award

Readers of Dealerscope, voted the all-in-one, cordless, self-cleaning SweepMOP one of the most well-designed and innovative appliances in 2021.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances’ all-in-one SweepMOP received a resounding number of votes, landing it among the winners of the prestigious 2021 Dealerscope Audience Awards. Readers voted for their favorite innovative, well-designed, and state-of-the-art appliances and placed Equator's SweepMop among well-known heavyweight brands like Samsung and LG.

The all-in-one Cordless, self-cleaning Sweeper Mop is a self-propelled and lightweight marvel that eliminates the need for the user to bend over to touch any mess. Instead, the user can effortlessly stroll any hard service to clean up both wet and dry spills with one simple sweep, thanks to the SweepMOP’s automatic ability to adjust based on the mess. When finished, the user places the SweepMOP back on the docking station to clean itself, depositing everything into a convenient wastebasket.

Designed with a swiveling powerhead, thick rollers, and a comfortable grip handle, the SweepMOP cleans any mess in any direction, even those crusty grooves, and corners. This completely portable, 5-pound appliance can clean for a solid hour on a single charge thanks to its powerful 2200 mAh rechargeable battery. And with a 30 dB motor, it will never cause any disruptions.

Equator President, Atul Vir, thought of the innovative SweepMOP after working from home during the pandemic and realized how inefficient traditional mops and handle sweepers were. The SweepMOP saves users from exhausting pushing and pulling, painful bending, and getting dirty.

The SweepMOP's MSRP is $299 and customers can purchase it from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Overstock, Wayfair and the Equator website among others.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com