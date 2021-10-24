AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
GIVING YOUR CHILDREN A CHILD-CENTERED LEARNING ENVIRONMENTBANGKOK, THAILAND , October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian International School is a leading international school in Bangkok, Thailand. With years of experience educating children of diverse backgrounds and nationalities, the school offers an internationally recognized curriculum from Early Childhood to Year 12. The dedicated teachers are committed to developing each student’s academic potential while instilling a love of learning through exciting lessons and projects. In addition, AISB also has a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports teams, clubs, and societies.
With years of experience educating children from all over the world, you can trust AISB to give your child the best possible start in life – whether they’re just beginning their education or heading off to university or future careers. The goal of AISB is to provide a purposeful and conducive environment where each child’s unique talents are nurtured, developed, and celebrated through rigorous academic programs that emphasize creative thinking and problem-solving skills. The school’s culture is all about promoting academic excellence through creativity and innovation as We’ll as strong interpersonal skills to equip students for an ever-changing global society.
ADMISSIONS : When it comes to choosing the right school for your child, consider Australian International School Bangkok. AISB provides an enriched learning environment that has helped countless students learn and grow by delivering unparalleled curriculum and teaching methods. This world-class school's objective and transparent student admissions process ensures they enroll the most talented, motivated, and well-rounded students from across Thailand and worldwide.
CAMPUSES : The Australian International School Bangkok is passionate about giving children the best education possible. Students have access to an enriching environment where they can learn, experiment, and grow. The Sukhumvit Soi 20 Campus, located along the residential area of Bangkok's bustling central Sukhumvit region, caters to children's early years from Nursery 1 to Year 1. Sukhumvit Soi 31 Campus caters to Year 1 to Year 12 students. While Ramintra Campus provides successful learnings from Nursery to Foundation.
CURRICULUM : At AISB the curriculum framework being used has been developed following the Australian and New Zealand curriculums and other high-performing education systems such as the UK, USA, and Canada. This prospectus has a compelling emphasis on literacy, numeracy, the creative, performing, visual arts, and music. At Australian International School Bangkok, the program is designed specifically for students who want to be well-rounded in their education and have an interest and passion for another field.
