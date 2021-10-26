7E Wellness Announces Holiday Social Gifting Campaign
Microcurrent skincare leader 7E Wellness is bringing holiday cheer to their social media followers with a 10 week gifting campaign.
Between this campaign, which helps us reward the people who support us daily, and the launch of MyoLift QT+, I couldn't be more excited! We have a lot of great things happening at 7E Wellness.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season begins, microcurrent leader 7E Wellness is giving back to their social media community with a 10-week campaign. From October 15th until Christmas, they are selecting one lucky follower to win a "MyoLift Gift Package," featuring one of their favorite devices and an assortment of attachments and accessories.
— Pooja Johari
"I'm thrilled we could bring this to our social followers!" says founder Pooja Johari, "We wanted to reward the people who support us daily. Over the next 10 weeks, I look forward to reading stories from estheticians and customers alike telling us how our products can help them live a better life."
In order to enter, each person must be following 7E MyoLift on Facebook and Instagram and, most importantly, share a story in the comments explaining why they deserve to win this prize. The company's first winner, Felicia H., shared an especially poignant note: "I've spent many years taking care of my three girls, my husband, two sick grandparents and my parents, both of whom died of lung cancer three years apart. I've had no time for me and would love to have something like this to make me feel better about myself."
"Felicia was a phenomenal first winner." Pooja said, "Her story really stood out to me and the team, and we were happy that we could do something nice for someone who deserves it."
__________________________
7E Wellness is a leader in the microcurrent skincare space, developing devices, attachments and accessories for both consumer and professional use. In the past few years, they have become a leading brand for at-home customers and estheticians. Last week, the company announced "QT+", a major advancement to one of their best-selling products. To learn more, visit 7EWellness.com.
John Oates
7E Wellness
email us here