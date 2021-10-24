Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,491 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Overdue Hiker Located

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B203538

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle, Sgt. Daniel Hall                            

STATION:     Royalton Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/23/21 @ 2343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitcomb Hill Road, Stockbridge.

VIOLATION:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/23/21 at 2343 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an overdue hunter in the area of Whitcomb Hill Road in Stockbridge, VT. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks and a Game Warden from Vermont Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene. Subsequently, Troopers from Royalton Barracks located the missing hunter’s fire and located him. He was then escorted out of the woods and did not need medical attention. Investigation revealed that the hunter became lost when his flashlight and phone battery died.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Overdue Hiker Located

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.