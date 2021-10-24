Royalton Barracks / Overdue Hiker Located

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:21B203538

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle, Sgt. Daniel Hall

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/23/21 @ 2343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitcomb Hill Road, Stockbridge.

VIOLATION:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/23/21 at 2343 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an overdue hunter in the area of Whitcomb Hill Road in Stockbridge, VT. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks and a Game Warden from Vermont Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene. Subsequently, Troopers from Royalton Barracks located the missing hunter’s fire and located him. He was then escorted out of the woods and did not need medical attention. Investigation revealed that the hunter became lost when his flashlight and phone battery died.