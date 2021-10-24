Submit Release
Westminster/ Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B104687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang                         

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE&TIME: 10/24/21 at approximately 0017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 5.8, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Haylie Asselin                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/24/21, at approximately 0017 hrs, a Trooper with the Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 in Guilford at a high rate of speed. The operator was identified as Haylie Asselin of Chicopee, MA. She was subsequently arrested for the above charge and cited to appear in court on 12/21/21 at 1300 hrs. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 at 1300 hrs         

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on citation     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Victoria Neufang Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

Westminster/ Excessive Speed

