Westminster/ Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104687
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE&TIME: 10/24/21 at approximately 0017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 5.8, Guilford, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Haylie Asselin
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA
VICTIM: N/A
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/24/21, at approximately 0017 hrs, a Trooper with the Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 in Guilford at a high rate of speed. The operator was identified as Haylie Asselin of Chicopee, MA. She was subsequently arrested for the above charge and cited to appear in court on 12/21/21 at 1300 hrs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 at 1300 hrs
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Released on citation
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Victoria Neufang Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691