Westminster/ Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE&TIME: 10/24/21 at approximately 0017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 5.8, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Haylie Asselin

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/24/21, at approximately 0017 hrs, a Trooper with the Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 in Guilford at a high rate of speed. The operator was identified as Haylie Asselin of Chicopee, MA. She was subsequently arrested for the above charge and cited to appear in court on 12/21/21 at 1300 hrs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 at 1300 hrs

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on citation

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Victoria Neufang Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691