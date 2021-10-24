Middlesex Barracks // MV Crash / DUI Refusal / LSA / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A304193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/23/21 2014 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 67

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

CHARGES: DUI Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dania Allowan

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's Side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Carl Groppe

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gaysville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End, Passenger Side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks

received numerous reports of a multiple vehicle collision. The collision

reportedly took place in the area of MM 66 SB on Interstate 89 in Waterbury.

Troopers were informed Vehicle #1 left the scene of the accident by taking a

U-Turn and proceeded to drive NB on Interstate 89.

Vehicle #1 and the operator, identified as Dania Allowan, were located at MM 67

NB by Troopers. Allowan displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently

taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Allowan was transported to the Vermont

State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation for

DUI Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation. She is

scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on

11/11/21 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/21 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191