Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,500 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks // MV Crash / DUI Refusal / LSA / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A304193                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex                                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/23/21 2014 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 67

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

CHARGES: DUI Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dania Allowan

AGE: 21     

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's Side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Carl Groppe

AGE: 59    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gaysville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End, Passenger Side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks

received numerous reports of a multiple vehicle collision.  The collision

reportedly took place in the area of MM 66 SB on Interstate 89 in Waterbury.

Troopers were informed Vehicle #1 left the scene of the accident by taking a

U-Turn and proceeded to drive NB on Interstate 89. 

 

Vehicle #1 and the operator, identified as Dania Allowan, were located at MM 67

NB by Troopers.  Allowan displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently

taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Allowan was transported to the Vermont

State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation for

DUI Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation. She is

scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on

11/11/21 at 0830 hours. 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/21 0830 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks // MV Crash / DUI Refusal / LSA / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.