Middlesex Barracks // MV Crash / DUI Refusal / LSA / Negligent Operation
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A304193
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/23/21 2014 hours
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 67
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
CHARGES: DUI Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dania Allowan
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's Side
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Carl Groppe
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gaysville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End, Passenger Side
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks
received numerous reports of a multiple vehicle collision. The collision
reportedly took place in the area of MM 66 SB on Interstate 89 in Waterbury.
Troopers were informed Vehicle #1 left the scene of the accident by taking a
U-Turn and proceeded to drive NB on Interstate 89.
Vehicle #1 and the operator, identified as Dania Allowan, were located at MM 67
NB by Troopers. Allowan displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently
taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Allowan was transported to the Vermont
State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation for
DUI Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation. She is
scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on
11/11/21 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/21 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
