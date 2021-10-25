Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,822 in the last 365 days.

Award-Winning Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New Americana Holiday Single

Christmas Single

The Little Things - Holiday Single

Natalie Jean is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of her new Holiday single, “The Little Things”.

I am thankful for the little things. They've kept me going through the pandemic”
— Natalie Jean
KENSINGTON, MD, USA, October 25, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, is readily available for purchase and streaming nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.

“While living through a pandemic, you realize the small gestures that you took for granted, are the ones that you remember the most. They should be appreciated every day.”- Natalie Jean

Natalie would also like to thank Rissi Palmer for the grant from Color Me Country that made this song possible.

The Little Things on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/2xuzJaebEk41FE9yirGLkt?si=3_lb3wW3ToCrQRW6cuXIdA

Natalie Jean is an award-winning singer/songwriter performer. She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won numerous awards. Most recently, she won "World Artist of The Year" at the 2021 Josie Music Awards. Americana Artist of the Year and Americana Song of the Year for her song “I Am” in the 2021 Indie Music Channel Awards. HerSong Female Artist of The Year in the 2021 W.A.M. Awards. Also, Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song "I Told You No" in the Adult Contemporary category in the Great American Song Contest. She also won 2nd place in the Rap category for her song "Ready or Not" in the 2021 Spring edition of the Indie International Song Contest. She also won a Silver Medal for her song "I Told You No" in the 2021 Global Music Awards for Female Vocalist. Natalie is also a Gold Medal Winner for her song "You Don't Know Me" in the Global Music Awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Americana, Inspirational, Rock, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary.

To schedule an interview with Natalie Jean, please contact her at: http://www.natalie-jean.com or nataliejean36@gmail.com

Natalie Raquel Jean
Natalie Jean Music
+1 240-676-3430
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Award-Winning Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New Americana Holiday Single

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.