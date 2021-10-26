Real Estate Agency Engaged in Land Development, Design, Build & More
The team we have assembled at CRI FourOne Ventures LLC has the knowledge and experience to evaluate the note on the merits of both the note and the property on which it is secured.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residential/Industrial Real Estate Agency Engaged in Land Development, Design Build, Property Operations & More: Community Redevelopment, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CRDV)
Acquiring, Developing & Managing Multifamily and Retail Properties.
Actively Redeveloping Communities in the Mid-Atlantic & Southeastern US.
Plans to Develop New Properties Through Joint Venture Opportunities.
New Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program.
Plans for Full Service In-House Brokerage in the Miami Metropolitan Area.
Interests in 6 Property Washington DC Area Retail, Multifamily and Mixed-Use Commercial Portfolio.
Community Redevelopment, Inc. (OTC: CRDV) affords potential investors a significant opportunity to participate in the process of identifying and redeveloping entire communities and regional areas, via a publicly traded company. CRDV is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets.
CRDV is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, CRDV plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.
CRDV is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and its mission is to integrate its proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as the company strives to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures.
Launch of Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program
On October 12th CRDV announced the launch of its Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC, which is majority owned by CRDV, will purchase performing and non-performing residential and commercial mortgage notes and engage in negotiations and workouts with the mortgage holders.
The Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program complements the CRDV existing real estate development and brokerage plans. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC intends to purchase mortgage notes at a discount from the remaining debt owed on the mortgage note and provide the workout of these assets.
CRI FourOne Ventures LLC from CRDV will focus primarily on real estate obligations secured by a mortgage and a promissory note, which are held by financial institutions and institutional funds. These deep discounts will be the first step in creating the overall profit margins. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC will provide numerous strategies to get these assets reperforming, or proceed with foreclosure when there are no other options to liquidate the asset at a profit. Through CRI FourOne Ventures LLC, CRDV will maintain strong relationships with industry leaders in a variety of fields to purchase note portfolios at deeply discounted rates. Ultimately, as financial institutions sell distressed notes, this provides an opportunity to invest in real estate without having to actually manage the property secured by the debt.
Plans For Full Service In-House Real Estate Brokerage
On September 27th CRDV announced plans to open a full service, in-house real estate brokerage in the Miami Metropolitan Area with a commercial & residential division. The newly formed brokerage will specialize in residential sales and providing commercial real estate investment services to maximize value for clients.
The mission of the CRDV brokerage will be to ensure that the entire process of acquiring, selling, and leasing real estate is positive for all parties involved: Buyers, Sellers, and Realtors. CRDV plans to provide both commercial and residential real estate brokerage services with targeted expertise in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily, mixed-use, retail, land, and office assets as well as for-sale residential (single-family homes, townhomes, vacation homes, and condominiums).
Each of the CRDV experienced Realtors will have the professional support of the organization to benefit all types of real estate transactions in Florida and beyond. The primary market served will be the state of Florida with particular focus on Aventura, Bal Harbour Bay H, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Downtown / Brickell, Fort Lauderdale, Golden Beach, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, Miramar, North Miami & Beaches, Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, and Weston.
According to the Miami Association of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service system, Miami-Dade County real estate posted its best July sales month in history as pent-up demand, more U.S. individuals and companies moving to South Florida, and record-low mortgage rates fueled record breaking transactions. Miami-Dade County total home sales surged 57.7% year-over-year in July 2021, from 2,303 sales to 3,632. Miami single-family home transactions rose 15%, from 1,194 to 1,373. Miami existing condo sales increased 103.7%, from 1,109 to 2,259. A new report from Realtor.com says the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area is the third fastest-growing rental market in the country among metro areas. The average rent in August was $2,432, up 27% from the same time last year. Currently, lack of inventory seems to be the only negative attribute to the South Florida real estate market.
Merger Agreement to Acquire Interests in 6 Property Washington DC Area Retail, Multifamily and Mixed-Use Commercial Real Estate Portfolio
On September 20th CRDV announced it executed a Merger Agreement by which it has acquired a portfolio of membership interests in six commercial retail, multifamily and mixed-use properties, in the Washington, DC Metro area. All the properties are both partially occupied and under continued development. CRDV sourced this opportunity off-market and leveraged its reputation as a strong and credible buyer, which includes senior experienced management, to facilitate an expedited close.
Myron Jones, Head of Development for CRDV said, “The Acquisition of these six prime commercial properties showcases our foremost investment criteria, which consists of quality, well positioned real estate in high growth markets and demographics, anchored by strong, stable tenants." Mr. Jones continued, “In the coming years, we believe that acquiring and developing Class A investment assets in prime neighborhoods will yield strong returns.”
For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc. (OTC: CRDV) visit www.comredev.com.
