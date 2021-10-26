Real Estate Agency Engaged in Land Development, Design, Build & More

Share This Article

News Provided By

Community Redevelopment $CRDV $CRDV CRDV making the News

Residential Real Estate Agency Engaged in Land Development, Design Build, Property Operations & More: Community Redevelopment, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CRDV)

Community Redevelopment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRDV)

The team we have assembled at CRI FourOne Ventures LLC has the knowledge and experience to evaluate the note on the merits of both the note and the property on which it is secured.” — Garfield Antonio, President of CRDV