St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/22/21 at approximately 1610 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1308 and 1336 Newark Street in Newark, VT

VIOLATION:

23 VSA 674 Operating After Suspension or Revocation - Criminal

23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop

ACCUSED: Travis Cady

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

VICTIM: Town of Newark and Jackie Simmons

AGE: 240 and 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police

received a report of a single vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole and street sign. The vehicle then travelled through a nearby yard. Following the

crash, the operator (later identified as Travis Cady of Wheelock) left the

scene. Through investigation it was determined Cady operated the vehicle with a

criminally suspended license and left the scene of a crash.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585