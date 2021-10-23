Submit Release
News Search

There were 288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,708 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/22/21 at approximately 1610 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1308 and 1336 Newark Street in Newark, VT

VIOLATION:

23 VSA 674 Operating After Suspension or Revocation - Criminal

23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop

 

 

ACCUSED: Travis Cady                                                

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

 

VICTIM: Town of Newark and Jackie Simmons

AGE: 240 and 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police

received a report of a single vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole and street sign.  The vehicle then travelled through a nearby yard.  Following the

crash, the operator (later identified as Travis Cady of Wheelock) left the

scene.  Through investigation it was determined Cady operated the vehicle with a

criminally suspended license and left the scene of a crash.    

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS, LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.