St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS, LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/22/21 at approximately 1610 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1308 and 1336 Newark Street in Newark, VT
VIOLATION:
23 VSA 674 Operating After Suspension or Revocation - Criminal
23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop
ACCUSED: Travis Cady
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT
VICTIM: Town of Newark and Jackie Simmons
AGE: 240 and 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police
received a report of a single vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole and street sign. The vehicle then travelled through a nearby yard. Following the
crash, the operator (later identified as Travis Cady of Wheelock) left the
scene. Through investigation it was determined Cady operated the vehicle with a
criminally suspended license and left the scene of a crash.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
