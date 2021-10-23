Mayor Bowser Announces FY2022 African American Community Grant Awards

(Washington, DC) – As the celebration of DC Values week culminates with the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs Open House Meet & Greet at the Reeves Center today, happening from 11 am until 3 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on African American Affairs (MOAAA) are proud to announce the awarding of a combined $110,000 in grant funding to 12 community-based organizations that serve African American residents. Grants were awarded in amounts between $5,000 and $10,000 to each organization.

“We are proud to partner with these organizations that are in the community every day, supporting residents and helping us build a more equitable DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “Today is a good day to come to the Reeves Center and meet the teams who work directly with residents and local businesses to advance DC values.”

The grant funding is aligned with the Bowser Administration’s priorities and values, and its aim is to support community programs focused on education, job and economic development, public safety, civic engagement, health and wellness, youth engagement, arts, and COVID-19 recovery.

For the FY2022 Community Grant Program, the grantees were selected based on the degree to which they meet these priorities and target their efforts providing direct services to the District’s African American community.

“These programs will provide African Americans a fair shot and upward mobility in obtaining training, certifications, and preserving the history and culture of DC,” said Rev. Thomas Bowen, Director of African American Strategic Engagement.

The following organizations will receive the grant for FY22:

The Open House, which is happening until 3 pm today at the Reeves Center, will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the 12 constituent offices within MOCA and the services and resources they provide.