Shaftsbury Barracks - Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303042
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: October 23, 2021 / 0030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Sunderland VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Zhaoyi Zheng
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stony Brook NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route
7 in Sunderland. At this time a vehicle was observed traveling a high rate of
speed which was confirmed to be 120 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. A traffic stop
was conducted and the operator was identified as Zhaoyi Zheng.
Zheng was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court
- Criminal Division on December 13, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the
aforementioned charges.
Zheng was also issued a VCVC for speeding, totaling $1841 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Dec 13, 2021 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421