Shaftsbury Barracks - Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 23, 2021 / 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Sunderland VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Zhaoyi Zheng

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stony Brook NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route

7 in Sunderland. At this time a vehicle was observed traveling a high rate of

speed which was confirmed to be 120 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. A traffic stop

was conducted and the operator was identified as Zhaoyi Zheng.

Zheng was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court

- Criminal Division on December 13, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the

aforementioned charges.

Zheng was also issued a VCVC for speeding, totaling $1841 and 2 points.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Dec 13, 2021 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421