Westminster Barracks/ Violation of RFA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B104671

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                       

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2021 at approximately 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Street, Saxons River

VIOLATION: Violation of RFA

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Smith                                                

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxons River, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a relief from abuse order. Troopers arrived on scene and it was discovered that Anthony Smith was in violation of a relief from abuse order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks.

 

Smith was later released with a criminal citation and conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 25, 2021, at 1230 hours, to answer the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Victoria Neufang Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

You just read:

