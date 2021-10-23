Westminster Barracks/ Violation of RFA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104671
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: October 22, 2021 at approximately 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Street, Saxons River
VIOLATION: Violation of RFA
ACCUSED: Anthony Smith
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxons River, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a relief from abuse order. Troopers arrived on scene and it was discovered that Anthony Smith was in violation of a relief from abuse order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks.
Smith was later released with a criminal citation and conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 25, 2021, at 1230 hours, to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
