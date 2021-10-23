Westminster Barracks/ Violation of RFA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104671

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2021 at approximately 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Street, Saxons River

VIOLATION: Violation of RFA

ACCUSED: Anthony Smith

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxons River, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a relief from abuse order. Troopers arrived on scene and it was discovered that Anthony Smith was in violation of a relief from abuse order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks.

Smith was later released with a criminal citation and conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 25, 2021, at 1230 hours, to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

