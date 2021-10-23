YHSGR Offering New Agents 100K+ Income Guarantee in First 12 Months or Brokerage Pays the Difference
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of North America’s most innovative names in real estate, award-winning brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has just announced a bold guarantee for new agent hires at their agency—$100K+ earnings in your first 12 months of employment or YHSGR will pay the difference. The offer applies to licensed real estates as well as non-licensed salespeople.
“This is quite possibly the opportunity of the lifetime for some people.” Said YHSGR CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma. “We are so confident in the systems and training that made our company what it is because they are proven successful daily. We have more million-dollar agents than any other agency in North America and many of those agents started from the beginning and quickly progressed to six figure earners in the first year. We show you the exact steps of how to get there, and if you fall short, we make up the difference—guaranteed in writing.”
Kusuma emphasized that anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong desire to learn or master sales techniques are encouraged to apply. He noted that the offer is the only of its kind in an industry that experiences 80% turnover every 5 years and where 95% of agents earn less than $100K a year. Compared to industry standards, the guarantee that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is making to new agent hires is more than double the industry’s $48,000 median annual income for real estate agents.
“It’s true, the median annual salary outlook for most agents is dismal.” Continued Kusuma. “But at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, our systematic approach to lead generation, client communication, closing deals and more just completely changes the game and opens agents up to lifechanging income that does not require them to sacrifice all their time and energy. Our agents enjoy their success with a balanced home and work life.”
Using their exclusive system for getting customers, converting customers and establishing repeat clientele, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty helps agents to build a successful and enduring real estate career in which agents: Have a reliable stream of clients who seek out the agent’s services without cold-calling; Are treated with respect by clients, who view them as expert resources and advisors; Work a normal work each week, or even less than is typical, while still having time to pursue other interests or devote time to family life and community events.
Any current real estate agent or non-licensed salesperson or individual with entrepreneurial interests is encouraged to visit www.TopAgentsFreedom.com to request a FREE copy of the Awesome Agent Career Packet and to schedule a no obligation high level career consultation with a team member to discuss your individual goals. Alternatively, interested individuals can also call Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at 626-789-0159 for more information.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
