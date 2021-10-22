Attorney General’s Office Response to Kopke Sentence

The Attorney General‘s Office is disappointed with the sentence issued today in the case of Patrick Kopke. We intend to appeal the matter. Mr. Kopke was put in a position of public trust. He violated that trust and pled to a felony. The State asked the court for a five to ten-year prison sentence. We believe the sentence issued of 30 days in jail, 15 years of probation, and restitution is inadequate. His felony act involved embezzling over $150,000 from the State Fair Board.
