October 22, 2021

Maine is the 4th state in the nation to achieve 70 percent of all residents fully vaccinated

Governor Janet Mills announced today that more than 70 percent of all Maine residents – accounting for children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, achieving another vaccination milestone. Maine is the fourth state in the nation to achieve the milestone.

Further, nearly 80 percent (79.4) of Maine residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (ages 12+) are fully vaccinated. Despite that progress, like other New England states, Maine is experiencing a sustained increase in cases and hospitalizations driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“I applaud the more than 70 percent of Maine people who have rolled up their sleeves to do what’s right for themselves, their neighbors, and their communities and help us stem this pandemic,” said Governor Mills. “As we have seen, the more dangerous and infectious Delta variant is driving hospitalizations and illness, primarily among those who are unvaccinated, and presents a serious risk to the health of Maine people. This is why it is all the more important for folks to get vaccinated. These are the vaccines we were all hoping and praying for a year ago. Now we have them, and we should take full advantage of them. They are safe, effective, and the best and fastest way to stay healthy and out of the hospital. If you are not vaccinated, please protect yourself, your family, and those who are not yet eligible for vaccines by getting your shot right away.” “Maine people should take pride in reaching this milestone in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “But we can’t let up now. Unvaccinated people represent two-thirds of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Maine today. If you haven’t yet rolled up your sleeve, we urge you to get vaccinated as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and widely available throughout Maine.”

The U.S. CDC percentage takes into account the number of people age 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the number of people age 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and the number of people age 18 and older who have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge at sites across the state. For information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.