Submit Release
News Search

There were 272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,673 in the last 365 days.

Azure Migrate Integration with Tidal Migrations

Tidal Migrations enables customers to extend and enhance their Azure Migrate inventory, enabling comprehensive and application-centric assessments that consider database configurations, static source code analysis and more.

Tidal Migrations enables customers to extend and enhance their Azure Migrate inventory, enabling comprehensive and application-centric assessments that consider database configurations, static source code analysis and more.

To learn how to integrate Azure Migrate with Tidal Migrations today, contact info@tidalmigrations.com,

To learn how to integrate Azure Migrate with Tidal Migrations today, contact info@tidalmigrations.com,

Tidal Migrations is announcing a one-step integration with Azure Migrate

In less than 10 minutes, customers can integrate Azure Migrate data into our platform and start the process of conducting a transformative cloud migration”
— David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal Migrations is announcing a one-step integration with Azure Migrate. This will allow customers to bring their Azure Migrate discovered inventory into Tidal Migrations to enhance and extend their application assessment.

Customers embarking on their cloud journey often choose to do an initial infrastructure discovery with free tools provided by their cloud providers. For customers who choose to migrate to Microsoft Azure, this means Azure Migrate is frequently the first tool an organization runs in order to create an inventory of servers.

Tidal Migrations enables customers to extend and enhance their Azure Migrate inventory, enabling comprehensive and application-centric assessments that consider database configurations, static source code analysis and more. This provides customers with a transformative migration path that yields tangible business impact, including highlighting opportunities to migrate to Azure App Service from legacy applications running on AIX, Solaris, HP-UX and mainframe.

“In less than 10 minutes, customers can integrate Azure Migrate data into our platform and start the process of conducting a transformative cloud migration” said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations. “Enhancing the VMWare-based server inventory data from Azure Migrate into Tidal Migrations enables customers to run Application Owner interviews, analyze source code and databases for migration difficulty, and create a comprehensive inventory of their technology and security landscapes.” Colebatch said.

What’s more, this data is all immediately available in cloudcalculator.com to provide three distinct business cases for cloud: Rehost (Lift and shift), Optimized, or Transformative Migrations.

To learn how to integrate Azure Migrate with Tidal Migrations today, contact info@tidalmigrations.com, your Microsoft account team or subscribe via Azure Marketplace today.

Media Team
Tidal Migrations
+1 877-895-7179
media@tidalmigrations.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

How To Integrate Azure Migrate with Tidal Migrations

You just read:

Azure Migrate Integration with Tidal Migrations

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.