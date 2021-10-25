Azure Migrate Integration with Tidal Migrations

Tidal Migrations enables customers to extend and enhance their Azure Migrate inventory, enabling comprehensive and application-centric assessments that consider database configurations, static source code analysis and more. To learn how to integrate Azure Migrate with Tidal Migrations today, contact info@tidalmigrations.com,

Tidal Migrations is announcing a one-step integration with Azure Migrate

In less than 10 minutes, customers can integrate Azure Migrate data into our platform and start the process of conducting a transformative cloud migration” — David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal Migrations is announcing a one-step integration with Azure Migrate. This will allow customers to bring their Azure Migrate discovered inventory into Tidal Migrations to enhance and extend their application assessment.

Customers embarking on their cloud journey often choose to do an initial infrastructure discovery with free tools provided by their cloud providers. For customers who choose to migrate to Microsoft Azure, this means Azure Migrate is frequently the first tool an organization runs in order to create an inventory of servers.

Tidal Migrations enables customers to extend and enhance their Azure Migrate inventory, enabling comprehensive and application-centric assessments that consider database configurations, static source code analysis and more. This provides customers with a transformative migration path that yields tangible business impact, including highlighting opportunities to migrate to Azure App Service from legacy applications running on AIX, Solaris, HP-UX and mainframe.

“In less than 10 minutes, customers can integrate Azure Migrate data into our platform and start the process of conducting a transformative cloud migration” said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations. “Enhancing the VMWare-based server inventory data from Azure Migrate into Tidal Migrations enables customers to run Application Owner interviews, analyze source code and databases for migration difficulty, and create a comprehensive inventory of their technology and security landscapes.” Colebatch said.

What’s more, this data is all immediately available in cloudcalculator.com to provide three distinct business cases for cloud: Rehost (Lift and shift), Optimized, or Transformative Migrations.

To learn how to integrate Azure Migrate with Tidal Migrations today, contact info@tidalmigrations.com, your Microsoft account team or subscribe via Azure Marketplace today.

How To Integrate Azure Migrate with Tidal Migrations