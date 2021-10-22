I-17 overnight closures south of downtown Phoenix set for Oct. 25-29

PHOENIX – Sections of Interstate 17 and Central Avenue are scheduled to be closed at night south of downtown Phoenix during the week of Oct. 25-29 for bridge work.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is in the final stages of work on its project to reconstruct the I-17 bridge over Central Avenue. Drivers should consider alternate routes, including Interstate 10, while the following closures are in place:

Northbound I-17 closed overnight between the I-10 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 26) and from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 27) for lane striping. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 24th Street closed. Freeway traffic can detour on westbound I-10 in the downtown area and drivers can then connect with I-17 at the "Stack" interchange west of 19th Avenue.

Southbound I-17 closed overnight between Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 28) and from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Oct. 29) for lane striping. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at 19th Avenue also closed. Traffic can detour on eastbound I-10 starting at the I-17 "Stack" interchange in the downtown area.

Central Avenue closed overnight in both directions at I-17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Oct. 25-28). Central Avenue will be limited to local traffic in areas between Buckeye and Broadway roads. Traffic can detour on Seventh Street or Seventh Avenue. The I-17 frontage roads will remain open near Central Avenue. Note: This restriction also is scheduled the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5.

The closure schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

Crews are scheduled to complete ADOT’s $13.5 million project to build a new I-17 bridge over Central Avenue this fall. Work on the project began in May 2020. Following the recent removal of work zone restrictions, I-17 is again operating with three lanes in both directions at Central Avenue.

The reconstructed bridge is wider to accommodate regional plans for additional lanes along I-17 when future funding is available. The bridge also provides increased clearance for commercial vehicles on Central Avenue as well as Valley Metro’s future South Central Avenue light-rail line.

The project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Additional information is available at azdot.gov/I17CentralBridge.