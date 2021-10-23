New York Times Bestselling Author Robert Kiyosaki and Top Awarded Manager Mahan Teymouri will be on the Stage
EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Intelligence was a term first coined by Robert Kiyosaki, the father of financial intelligence globally, and has since been used by many financial professionals around the world as a widespread term. Financial intelligence is a skill presented in the form of three principles of mentality, personality, and financial abilities. By acquiring this knowledge, people can have a better economic life and increase their income.
The first book to be published in this field, which made the world pay special attention to this issue, was the book of the wealthy father and the poor father, written by Robert Kiyosaki, and it was also a great success for him. In this book, he points out that the financial mindset depends mainly on how much you have strengthened your financial attitude, and if you can change your financial perspective, you will soon. You can also experience significant financial growth. Hence, the best way to grow financially is to change your mindset.
After Robert Kiyosaki, Mahan Teymouri, the father of financial intelligence in the Middle East, proposed a new theory in which financial intelligence was limited to mentality and a series of skills and personality issues. Thus, Mahan Teymouri, as the founder of a new style in financial education, and Robert Kiyosaki, the father of financial intelligence in the world, had a lot to say that should have been addressed in a joint seminar.
Expectations are over, and on October 29, 2021, Mahan Teymouri, the Middle East's top manager in the education industry, and Robert Kiyosaki, the father of financial intelligence in the world, will hold a joint program in Tehran. In this joint conference, Mahan Teymouri will speak on issues such as financial personality and financial skills, and Robert Kiyosaki will raise the issue of mentality. Therefore, as the first official seminar on financial intelligence in the Middle East, this seminar can be a unique event in the history of financial education.
This seminar will be held on October 29, 2021, in Milad Tower, Tehran, and those interested in the fields of financial education, investment, and starting a business can participate in this unique event and improve their financial knowledge.
Mahan Teymouri
Mahan Teymouri
Mahan Teymouri Educational Holding
email us here