Mahan Teymouri, Middle East Top Speaker, Holds First Seminar on "Development of Iran's Education Industry"TEHRAN, IRAN, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the main approaches of the Middle East in recent years is the issue of education. The Middle East has attracted the attention of many domestic and foreign investors in recent years, and this has caused a great deal of controversy over the issue of skills in the Middle East. However, among the countries that have worked in this field to date, Iran has a unique approach in the education industry. It can be said that based on the growth rate and volume of content production, Iran is one of the top countries in the field of the education industry in the Middle East. Great masters such as Mahan Teymouri, the Middle East's top manager; Dr. Alireza Azmandian, the father of thought technology; Dr. Seida, the father of Iranian memory science; and Dr. Rahbar, the doctor of business administration, are among those who have worked hard in the field of lecturing and education in Iran.
Now, for the first time in years in Iran and the Middle East, Mahan Teymouri, Top Middle East Manager selected by Forbes Magazine, plans to hold the first conference on the development and empowerment of Iran's education industry. At this conference, he invited all those famous in lecturing and education to help each other grow the field of education in an official meeting.
Speakers such as Dr. Azmandian, the father of thought technology in Iran, Dr. Seida, and Dr. Rahbar will speak at the conference. In the meantime, Dr. Azmandian, as one of the prominent Iranian speakers who has been professionally active in this field for more than thirty years, is supposed to share his experiences with us in this conference and the result of more than twenty years of research.
Other professors in this field also talk about their education and experiences and the new approaches in this field. But the special speaker of this ceremony is Mahan Teymouri.
In this conference, Mahan Teymouri shares his experiences of years of holding the meeting, managing educational businesses, and his international affairs with the guests. Mahan Teymouri, one of the most prominent masters of financial intelligence in the Middle East, is holding this conference to inform educational Influencers in the education industry in Iran. This conference will be held on Friday, October 15, in Iran.
