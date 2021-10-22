Salmonella cases linked to Salame Sticks

News Release Oct. 22, 2021

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials are warning Minnesota consumers not to eat Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks produced by Citterio and purchased at Trader Joe’s or other retailers after linking Salmonella infections to the product.

Three Minnesotans have been identified as part of this outbreak. The patients became ill between Sept. 20 and Sept. 29. One was hospitalized for two days, and all have recovered. All three cases report consuming Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks purchased at different Trader Joe’s locations. Health officials recommend not eating any Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks they may have at home. Other brands of salami sticks and other Citterio products are not known to be affected at this time, but the investigation to determine the scope of the problem is ongoing.

Since many cases of Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) do not seek health care and get tested, the number of ill people that are part of this outbreak is likely to be larger than the identified cases. Consequently, health officials want to bring this outbreak to the attention of people who have become ill with symptoms of salmonellosis but who have not yet consulted a health care provider. These people should mention this outbreak to their health care provider should they consult one.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear in five to seven days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization. Many Salmonella infections in otherwise healthy people do not require medical treatment. More serious infections occasionally occur. For those who seek health care, most do not require antibiotics. However, antibiotic treatment may be warranted in some cases. If you’ve consumed the implicated product, become ill and are concerned about your health, consult your health care provider.

Approximately 700-975 Salmonella infections are reported each year in Minnesota. More information on Salmonella and how to prevent it can be found on the MDH website at Salmonellosis (Salmonella).

MDH is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture on this ongoing investigation.

Doug Schultz MDH Communications Office: 651-201-4993 Cell: 612-250-2236 doug.schultz@state.mn.us