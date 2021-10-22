Atherton Street Update for Daylight Utility Work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a change in utility work along South Atherton Street in State College. Next week, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will perform gas line relocation work during daylight hours, October 25 through 29. The contractor will work from 7:00 AM to dusk each day. PennDOT expects vehicle and pedestrian traffic impacts between White Course Drive to Clay Lane, with flaggers on-site to assist with traffic movement as needed. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution through the area and build extra time into their travel plans.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will be similar to work done on the previous section.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utility, water, and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

