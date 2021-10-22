Submit Release
PennDOT District 12 Announces Project Video Detailing Interstate 70/PA 51 Interchange Improvements

Uniontown, PA - PennDOT District 12-0 is pleased to announce that a project video, presenting the future Interstate 70 project at the PA 51 interchange, is now available for online viewing.  The video, which is just over six minutes in length, explains how the future project will improve both Interstate 70 and PA 51. Construction of this project is tentatively scheduled to start in 2022.

The video and other project information can be found on the www.I-70Projects.com website.   This website is designed to provide a single source of information and updates on all PennDOT I-70 projects, from the West Virginia state line east to New Stanton (Exit 57) in Westmoreland County.

Travelers may view maps, pictures, and other information for projects that are in various stages of development including design, construction and those completed along I-70 in Washington and Westmoreland Counties. “We encourage the public to explore the website to view this new video for the I-70 at PA 51 interchange, and to learn more about each of our projects along the I-70 corridor, including upcoming public meetings, and events, the project development process and our overall vision for this important interstate roadway,” said PennDOT District 12 Executive, William Kovach.   Travel alerts on I-70 and other highways in the region are available at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik 724-439-7135

