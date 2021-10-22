Route 2045 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard Drilling Work Begins Monday in Dravosburg Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling work on Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2045) in Dravosburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 25 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Tuesday, November 30 between Bettis Road and 6th Street. Crews from Pennsylvania Drilling will conduct drilling operations.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

