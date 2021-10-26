Network Connex Names Chris Larocca Chief Executive Officer
Experienced Executive to Lead Communications Infrastructure Services CompanyOAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, US, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Connex, a provider of mission-critical network deployment solutions in fiber optics, data centers, and wireless and video networks, announced today that Christopher M. Larocca has been named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Larocca joins Network Connex with more than 20 years of experience leading and managing highly profitable companies in industrial technology and services sectors.
Prior to joining Network Connex, Mr. Larocca was the President & CEO of Nortek Control, a global leader in artificial intelligence, facial recognition, smart connected systems for security and home automation, access control, and digital health markets, leading the company through a strong growth phase until its sale in mid-2021. Previously, he held CEO and executive management positions at Luminance Brands and OK International, a subsidiary of Dover Corporation. He was also COO of EMCORE Corporation, a leading provider of components and subsystems for optical high-speed data and video networks, adding experience in fiber and telecoms, and started his career within General Electric’s Commercial and Industrial Sales division. Mr. Larocca holds a Bachelor of Science from Clemson University and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He replaces Jim Estes, who left Network Connex in early October to pursue other opportunities.
“Network Connex has been on a strong growth trajectory and we are very pleased to add Chris in this leadership role at the company,” said Chris Suan, President and Senior Managing Director of ORIX Capital Partners, the private equity platform of ORIX Corporation USA, whose managed fund acquired Network Connex in November 2018. “Chris brings great vision and energy as well as leadership experience at large and start-up organizations within diverse but relevant sectors. We are confident that his skills and management experience will help Network Connex continue to strategically grow and execute on its goal to be the premier communications infrastructure services company meeting the needs of network operators today and in the future.”
Network Connex has continued to expand its operations across the country. In December 2019, it expanded its Fiber, Wireless and Construction Service Lines through the acquisition of Vertical Communications, LLC (VERTICOM), allowing Network Connex to offer turnkey solutions to the nation’s leading wireless, small cell and fiber providers in the South-Central United States. In June 2020, Network Connex expanded its Fiber Service Line through the acquisition of Precision Design Services, Inc. (PDS), a fiber network engineering business serving the greater New York area. In April 2021, the company acquired Advantage Engineers, a nationwide engineering and design firm bringing innovative solutions to telecommunications infrastructure projects.
“I am thrilled to join Network Connex at this time of tremendous growth for the company,” added Mr. Larocca. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and our global organization to continue to build on our momentum and provide a premier end-to-end service suite to our clients.”
About Network Connex
A leader in mission-critical network deployment solutions, Network Connex provides premium services to the most sophisticated networking and data infrastructure companies throughout the United States and Europe. Our clients include wireless service providers, network service providers, cable MSO’s, data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, and Fortune 500 enterprises. We self-perform various engineering, design, deployment, and maintenance services in the communications infrastructure space. Our experienced employees perform the most technically demanding work on schedule to the highest quality, safety, and data security standards. Whether it’s a single service request, large project, or national program, Network Connex has the capabilities to provide superior results through rapid response, quality, knowledge, and innovation. For more information about Network Connex, please visit www.networkconnex.com, email info@networkconnex.com or call 888-346-2591.
About ORIX Capital Partners
ORIX Capital Partners (OCP), the operationally-focused private equity team of ORIX Advisers, LLC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA), manages a fund that seeks to make direct equity investments in established middle-market companies throughout North America, spanning a variety of industries, including industrial services, business services, and general industrials. For more information about OCP and its capabilities, please visit www.orixcapitalpartners.com.
