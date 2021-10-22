Submit Release
Salvage timber harvest planned for East Salt Creek, Vermace Woods through March 2022

Loggers will be felling and harvesting damaged and downed timber from the 2020 derecho in the East Salt Creek and Vermace Woods Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) in Tama County, from October through March 2022.

Hunters and hikers are encouraged to avoid the active logging operation and utilize other wildlife areas until the salvage operation has been completed. 

For more information, contact Steve Woodruff, wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, at 319-330-7013.

