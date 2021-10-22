Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,038 in the last 365 days.

DNR checking manure runoff south of Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD - Today the DNR checked a manure discharge about five miles south of Bloomfield in Davis County.

The owner of a sow operation, Woodford Creek Farms, reported a possible manure discharge Thursday afternoon following manure application.

When DNR checked the site today, the investigator found manure had flowed through underground tile lines, then over land until it reached a tributary of the South Wyaconda River.

There’s very little water in the tributary. DNR recommended discing the field to incorporate manure and pumping manure-laden water from the tributary to prevent it from reaching the river. Because of low flows, DNR investigators do not expect a fish kill. They took water samples for testing.

DNR will monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

You just read:

DNR checking manure runoff south of Bloomfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.