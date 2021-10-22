Equator Adds A New Stackable Super Washer to the Best Selling Compact Standard Dryer

Stackable Washer Dryer Set

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has released its newest laundry solution. The Stackable Washer Dryer set that saves space and also saves time. By stacking the ED 850 Compact Standard on top of the EW 835 Super Washer you can have an innovative housework experience.

Equator’s Super Washer, the EW 835 washer is loaded with Smart Technology. This means the washer senses and utilizes the precise amount of water needed per load. Easily washes up to 18 lbs of laundry. Keep your clothes fresh and protect your family from harmful bacteria, molds and dust mites by using the Sanitize and Allergen Cycle. The sanitize cycle heats the water at 165 F to sanitize your clothes. The Allergen cycle eliminates any remaining dust mites and disinfects the laundry.

The washer and dryer can be stacked perfectly by using Equator’s Rear Stacking Kit (RSK 3070). It also provides stability to the units during operation and reduces the need to bend down. When stacked the unit stands under 60 inches tall in height which is perfect for 5th wheels. Both units also feature angled door handles for ease of opening and your family’s convenience.

The Standard Dryer ED 850 may be compact in size but is loaded with features and is easy-to-use. The dryer features the Wrinkle Guard technology to prevent wrinkles from forming which is a common problem in regular dryers. And don’t worry about little ones pressing buttons or opening the door mid-cycle, both our units feature child lock and the door safety switch which prevents the drum from operating if the door is open.

Place this stackable set anywhere, it is compact and environmentally-friendly and perfect for apartments, condos, lakefront cottages, RVs, boats, garages and tiny homes. Equator has designed this product to facilitate the needs of each and every household. Welcome home the brand new EW 835 + ED 850 stackable set this holiday season and experience the innovation of laundry technology. Equator’s Stackable Set comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty. It can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Overstock, Wayfair apart from others at the MSRP $1899.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more on Equator Appliances and its products, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

