Outstanding STEM Work at Waterboro’s 21st CCLC Program Featured Nationally

Aimee Moody, Director of LearningWorks -RSU 57’s 21st Century Community Learning Center program, and her afterschool staff have been providing outstanding STEM programming for students enrolled in the summer and afterschool program for many years. In more recent years, the pandemic hasn’t stopped them from continuing to offer engaging, high-level, virtual programming.

STEM Next, a national leader in increasing opportunities in STEM learning for youth, recently published a December 2020 Case Study about the Million Girl Moonshot and LearningWorks Waterboro’s 21st program.

Check out the article here: Case Study: LearningWorks Afterschool Program in Waterboro, Maine. Written by Kate Kastalein from the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance.