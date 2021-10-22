More about Tifton Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Tifton, GA (October 22, 2021) – On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edgar Fernando Neri, age 21, of Tifton, GA, for trafficking methamphetamine.

The GBI SWRDEO and Tift County Sheriff’s Office received information that Neri was distributing methamphetamine in Tifton, Georgia. The investigation culminated with the search warrant at Neri’s residence at 1802 Marion Drive, Tifton, Georgia. As a result of this search warrant and other investigative efforts, 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,935 suspected counterfeit Percocet tablets, and a quantity of cocaine were seized.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Tips can also be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.