Attain Love, Peace, Joy, and Abundance and Discover a True Purpose in Life with the New Book A Higher Road
Author D. Neil Elliott brings together scientific discoveries and spiritual concepts and explains the Truth of our Existence in a factual, and engaging way.DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regardless of the current situation or challenges someone is living — whether one is poor or wealthy, ill or healthy, happy or depressed — it is possible to find a path to a brighter, fulfilling future.
In this groundbreaking book, D. Neil Elliott outlines seven steps that will help seekers to attain absolute peace, joy, love, and abundance and discover a true purpose in life. This book brings together scientific discoveries and spiritual concepts and explains the Truth of our Existence in a factual, rational, and engaging way. These Truths bridge the gulf between science and spirituality.
At age fifty-seven, Neil was depressed, anxious, and fearful. He felt trapped … there was no way out. Searching desperately for a sliver of hope or a reason to keep going, he found a Higher Road—or, more accurately, it found him. As he traveled that road, he discovered a seven-step process that transformed his life.
"Elliott's book helps take you deeper into Universal Consciousness in a way that is easy to understand if you are open to the amazing possibilities it offers."
- Melisa Caprio. Photographer, author and radio host of the podcast Postcards to the Universe
A Higher Road: Cleanse Your Consciousness to Transcend the Ego and Ascend Spiritually reveals hidden secrets and shares truths that will guide readers through the process of achieving the best possible outcomes in life. By completing all Seven Steps as outlined, the reader will gain knowledge and experience that will enable them — with effort, determination, and dedication—to transform their lives.
D. Neil Elliott lives in a peaceful historic village on the West Coast of British Columbia with his wife and a house full of art, books, and plants. He names all his plants—his favorite is a tall and lean Yucca called Rogelio. Neil has three children and five grandchildren, all of whom, of course, are brilliant. He loves ALL wildlife, and domestic pets too. In his twenties, he raised a variety of parrots and Labrador dogs. Neil has a passion for motorcycling and loves to travel, particularly in Europe, to visit museums, churches, and art galleries. He likes to visit cities and enjoy all they have to offer, but prefers a peaceful country life close to water, forests, and plenty of wildlife.
