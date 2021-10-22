Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Greater Miami Expressway Authority

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Fatima Perez and Richard Blanco to the Greater Miami Expressway Authority.  

 

Fatima Perez

Perez, of Coral Gables, is a regional manager for state government affairs for Koch Industries. Previously, she worked for the City of Miami Beach, The Southern Group and Akerman. Perez earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology from Florida State University and master of public administration from Florida International University. 

 

Richard Blanco

Blanco, of Miami, is Chief Technology Officer for Internos Group. Previously, he was President of planIT systems and helped found the Business Networking Group. Blanco earned his bachelor’s degree in business and management information systems from Florida International University. 

 

