Hales Slough ramp temporarily closed for tree removal

Access to the Hales Slough boat ramp area on Big Spirit Lake will be closed to all uses beginning Oct. 25 as part of the ongoing Anglers Bay shoreline and associated oak savanna restoration effort to benefit the highly diverse aquatic terrestrial plant beds present near shore.

The Hales Slough boat ramp and road are on the far south end of the Anglers Bay project area. The boat ramp at nearby Miniwaukan State Park is available as a nearby option.

Weather permitting, access to the boat ramp should reopen around Thanksgiving.

