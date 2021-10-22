Submit Release
US-127 lane closures at M-50 in Jackson County begin Tuesday for deck repairs

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAY:                                    US-127

CLOSEST CITY:    Jackson

ESTIMATED START DATE:          7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021   

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane in each direction on US-127 at M-50 for deck repairs in Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be reduced to one lane. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

