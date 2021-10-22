Submit Release
US-12/M-50 intersection culvert replacements in Brooklyn begin Monday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES:                              Jackson Lenawee

HIGHWAY:                                    US-12

CLOSEST CITY:                  Brooklyn

START DATE:            7 a.m.  Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is replacing the Neery drain culverts at the US-12/M-50 intersection.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: US-12 will be closed and detoured via M-124. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will result in better drainage that will help protect this roadway. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

