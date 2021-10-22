US-12/M-50 intersection culvert replacements in Brooklyn begin Monday
COUNTIES: Jackson Lenawee
HIGHWAY: US-12
CLOSEST CITY: Brooklyn
START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is replacing the Neery drain culverts at the US-12/M-50 intersection.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: US-12 will be closed and detoured via M-124. An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will result in better drainage that will help protect this roadway. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.