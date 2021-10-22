Korea Incheon's Leading Brewery Certifies Vegan with BeVeg

Incheon Beer, Incheon's leading brewery, is the first Vegan Certified Beer in Korea.

Through the certification of vegan beer by Caligari Brewing, it is now possible to enjoy vegan beer not only with vegans but also with vegan family and friends”
— BeVeg Korea's VCM (Vegan Certification Manager) Jung Yoo-kyung
INCHEON, KOREA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incheon Beer, Incheon's leading brewery, is the first Vegan Certified Beer in Korea.

The first Korean Brewery in Incheon announced that it has obtained a vegan beer certification from BeVeg International. BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace. BeVeg is an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment program.

Incheon Brewery products were thoroughly reviewed and audited to ensure no cross-contamination, and no animal testing.

BeVeg Korea's VCM (Vegan Certification Manager) Jung Yoo-kyung said, "There has been no vegan alcohol in Korea so far, so vegans have limited access to alcoholic beverages. Through the certification of vegan beer by Caligari Brewing, it is now possible to enjoy vegan beer not only with vegans but also with vegan family and friends.”

Meanwhile, the IGSC is acting as BeVeg Korea, and is providing audit services for domestic companies' vegan certifications, which in particular, helps domestic export companies to obtain certification in connection with overseas certification support projects.

Sources: KD PRESS www.kdpress.co.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=101617

BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Korea Incheon's Leading Brewery Certifies Vegan with BeVeg

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
Korea Incheon's Leading Brewery Certifies Vegan with BeVeg
One of the Largest Cosmetics Factory in Indonesia Certifies its Products Vegan
Vegan Skin Clinic Certifies Vegan with Beveg International, the Gold Standard for Vegan Certification
View All Stories From This Author