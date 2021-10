Red Curtain Addict Awarded 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award by DotCom Magazine

Red Curtain Addict Awarded 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine PR Issue The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue

DotCom Magazine Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Most Impactful Privately Held Companies

Red Curtain Addict Has Been Awarded Our 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award. Their commitment to their technology, their users, and their platform is outstanding!!” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- DotCom Magazine Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Most Impactful Privately Held Companies Red Curtain Addict Awarded 2021 Impact Company of The Year AwardDotCom Magazine today announced that Red Curtain Addict has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2021. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company Of The Year 2021 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America’s privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs and Amazing Team Members are making an important impact in the economy.DotCom Magazine has honored Red Curtain Addict as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year. The DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. 2021 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that’s why each company’s unique impact is more important than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in very unique ways.Jacob continues, “In 2021, everyone talks about uncertain times. In 2021, we believe it is the leaders of impactful companies that stick their head up above the crowd, and say “we can do this”, “we will get it done”, “we will make this happen”, “we are willing to pay the price, and “we will turn uncertainty into opportunity. Our award winners are selected for leadership. Their company leads and their business system leads, we consider our award winners lamplighters. We believe we need more courageous entrepreneurs bringing light into the world by building compelling companies that make a difference.About Red Curtain AddictThe team at Red Curtain Addict, a Bay Area-based start-up, has recently launched a new online arts platform that will transform the way current and future fans connect with artists and arts organizations worldwide. With performance listings from eight cities currently available on the platform (more coming soon!) and in-depth, vibrant editorial content, Red Curtain Addict is uniquely positioned to link audiences with the arts they love in a user-friendly, engaging way.“We believe that culture is the heartbeat of a city, and in a world that is continually being globalized, the performing arts are one of the few things that makes a city truly unique,” says Kari Coomans, CEO of Red Curtain Addict. “Because of that, it is our mission to make these unique digital or live experiences accessible to new and diverse audiences around the world.”Kari Lincks Coomans and Parker Coomans founded Red Curtain Addict to make the arts more accessible and welcoming to music and theater lovers, and also to future fans who are interested in attending events but may not know where to begin. By lifting the curtain on art forms like jazz, theater, dance, and classical music, it’s their goal to bring the joy, beauty, and fun of the arts to as many people as possible!“We want to keep the arts relevant for the next generation by creating tools for audiences to experience and go to the arts around them,” says Parker. “We live in a connected world that is moving faster than ever and we don’t want the arts to get left behind.”About DotCom Magazine DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, we put people with entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story. We take an “entrepreneur's first” approach in everything we report and every interview we conduct. We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it's interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it's important to us. We report in a reliable and easy to understand voice. DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world. We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible.About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Awards: DotCom Magazine celebrates the remarkable achievements of today’s entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy. At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars. We celebrate the risk takers that are committed to building a great company. From startups to more mature companies, from companies' juts putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions, if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it. The 2021 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration.

