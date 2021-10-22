Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Disordery Conduct

CASE#: 21B202888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Timothy DeCelle                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/31/2021 the Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a fight on US

Route 5 in Hartland, VT.  Upon arrival troopers spoke with the victim who stated

he was assaulted by Mr. DeCelle on a job site. After the altercation, Mr. DeCelle

left the scene, and returned moments later and assaulted the victim a second

time and left before troopers arrived on scene.  On 10/22/2021 Mr. DeCelle

turned himself in at the Royalton barracks and was subsequently processed.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: Held without bail

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

