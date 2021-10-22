Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Disordery Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Timothy DeCelle
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/31/2021 the Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a fight on US
Route 5 in Hartland, VT. Upon arrival troopers spoke with the victim who stated
he was assaulted by Mr. DeCelle on a job site. After the altercation, Mr. DeCelle
left the scene, and returned moments later and assaulted the victim a second
time and left before troopers arrived on scene. On 10/22/2021 Mr. DeCelle
turned himself in at the Royalton barracks and was subsequently processed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.