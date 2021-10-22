VSP, Homeland Security Investigations execute search warrants in Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations execute search warrants in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vermont (Friday, Oct. 22, 2021) — Members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and a Special Response Team of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Boston Field Office executed two search warrants in Rutland early this morning at two residences, one located at 47 Baxter St. and one at 146 Maple St. The two residences were suspected of being linked by drug trafficking activity.

Prior to executing the search warrant at 146 Maple St., law enforcement had received indicators that women might be confined at that location against their will. During the execution of the warrant at the 146 Maple St. location, VSP troopers and HSI special agents located evidence indicating potential human trafficking, including a padlocked apartment door and multiple chain-link storage areas. Three women were encountered behind the padlocked apartment door. The women did not appear to be injured, but out of an abundance of caution they were checked and cleared by medical personnel. The women are in the process of being interviewed, and a victim witness advocate who specializes in human trafficking is on scene.

Law enforcement is continuing to search and process evidence obtained from both residences. Members of the Vermont State Police, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Narcotics Investigation Unit, and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division, are working with special agents from HSI’s Burlington Regional Office and Boston Field Office, which covers all of New England. The Rutland City Police Department and Rutland County Sheriff’s Office also provided vital assistance.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time. Law-enforcement authorities will release additional details as the investigation proceeds, including when and if criminal charges are filed.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the HSI tip line at 866-347-2423.

- 30 -