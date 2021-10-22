Governor Newsom Statement on September Jobs Report

Published: Oct 22, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement regarding today’s jobs report showing that California created 24 percent of the nation’s new jobs in September, having added 47,400 new jobs last month:

“Our economic recovery continues to make promising progress, with 812,000 new jobs this year and regaining over 63 percent of those jobs we lost to the pandemic. As we continue averaging record job creation, our work is more important than ever to get more Californians back on the job and support those hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Here are some top takeaways from the September jobs report:

The state has now regained 1,723,800, or 63.5 percent, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the past eight months, California has created 812,000 new jobs, more than any other state. That averages out to approximately 101,500 per month.

California’s 1.4 percent unemployment decrease from January 2021 through July 2021 tied with Rhode Island and Georgia as the sixth largest decrease among states over this period.

###