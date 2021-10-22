Brand Spokesperson James Broyhill Helps Clients Gain Appeal Through Authenticity
How this master storyteller helps companies, entrepreneurs and organizations showcase their stories and successes.
Most companies are so interested in sharing their products that they forget the value a strong, united brand message and story brings to the table.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Broyhill, the brand spokesperson who has worked with brands like Jack Daniels and Pappy Van Winkle, announced today he is expanding his services to entrepreneurs and businesses interested in authentic storytelling approaches to branding, launching JB by James Broyhill.
With his connections to digital media and his inspiration by the unique Broyhill Legacy, as well the experience of having built his own business, Heritage Handcrafted, to success, Broyhill is excited about lending his expertise to companies and business owners who want to tell their stories to the world in a more impactful way.
“Most companies are so interested in sharing their products that they forget the value a strong, united brand message and story brings to the table,” Broyhill. “I’ve spent years sharing authentic stories about how family-owned brands came to be, and I’m so excited to expand my services to more businesses and entrepreneurs with similar heartwarming stories to tell.”
Under Broyhill, brands will take their marketing a step beyond the competition. Broyhill will guide companies through not just marketing strategies and execution, but also digital brand building, social media management, marketing automation and more.
“The true spirit of the American Dream is making yourself a success,” Broyhill said. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done to build up and maintain the companies I have worked with, including other family-owned companies like Jack Daniels. Now, I’m looking forward to bringing that same expertise to the table for other brands ready to grow in the modern era while still maintaining those same family-first values.”
About James Broyhill
James Broyhill is a brand spokesman who, after working with companies like Jack Daniels and Pappy van Winkle, is bringing his approach of authentic storytelling to the table to help companies, entrepreneurs and organizations to showcase their stories and successes. Going beyond marketing, James brings your brand to life. Find out more at https://www.jbbyjamesbroyhill.com/
