Roundabout Open at Route 34, Route 850 and Pisgah St. Road in Carroll Township, Perry County

10/22/2021

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the roundabout is open to traffic at the intersection of Route 34, Route 850 (Valley Road) and Pisgah St. Road in the Village of Shermans Dale in Carrol Township, Perry County.

Some minor work that remains will be completed under short-term flagging.

H&K Group, of Skippack PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,832,034 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

