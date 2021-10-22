PennDOT, Safety Partners Warn Against Impaired Driving During Halloween

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its safety partners is urging motorists to celebrate safely this Halloween season and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Representatives from PennDOT, the Pennsylvania DUI Association, and the Pennsylvania State Police hosted a media event today at Clarion University – Venango’s Charles L. Suhr Library and Learning Commons to address impaired driving as it relates to underage drinking and pedestrian safety.

The outreach was held in connection with a statewide Halloween impaired driving mobilization, which runs through October 31 . During this time, law enforcement throughout the region and state are participating in enforcement activities geared at deterring impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Since 2018, there have been 1,327 crashes in Pennsylvania on Halloween, resulting in eight fatalities. In the same three-year span, there have been 63 Halloween crashes in PennDOT’s District 1, which covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Warren, and Venango counties. Three of the crashes in the northwestern region were alcohol related.

“While you are out enjoying the holiday festivities with your friends and family, put safety first,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. “Everyone should celebrate responsibly because driving impaired is not worth risking your life or endangering others.”

Even a small amount of drugs or alcohol can adversely affect someone’s ability to drive by hindering coordination, judgment, and reaction times. Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects.

Pennsylvania has a Zero Tolerance Law that carries serious consequences for those under the age of 21 who are convicted of driving with any amount of alcohol in their blood. For someone under the age of 21, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .02 or greater, can lead to a 12-to-18-month license suspension, 48 hours to six-month jail sentence, and fines ranging from $500 to $5,000.

A vehicle does not have to be involved in order for those under 21 to lose their driving privileges. It is against the law for an individual under the age of 21 to consume, possesses or transport alcohol, or lie about their age to obtain alcohol and carry a fake identification card. If convicted, the minimum penalties are a fine of up to $500, plus court costs; a 90-day license suspension for the first offense; a one-year suspension for the second offense; and a two-year suspension for the third and subsequent offenses.

“Underage drinking comes with a heavy cost because it’s a serious issue,” said Craig Amos, a Regional Program Administrator for the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “No one is exempt from the effects of alcohol, especially young people. Driving under the influence is a decision that can lead to devastating consequences.”

Pedestrian safety is also highlighted during this law enforcement initiative. In the coming weeks, drivers should be on the lookout for a higher than usual number of pedestrians during low-light or dark conditions as communities host Halloween trick-or-treating activities.

There have been three pedestrian-related crashes in the northwest region on Halloween since 2018.

PennDOT offers the following tips for motorists to help avoid a pedestrian-related crash

Slow down when approaching a crosswalk or intersection; be prepared to yield.

Expect the unexpected – look out for children who may dart out between vehicles or cross at mid-block without a crosswalk.

Always obey the speed limit.

When driving on streets with multiple lanes in each direction, be aware that pedestrians may be crossing all lanes.