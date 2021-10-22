Fleecy Dale Road to Close for Road Repair in Solebury Township

King of Prussia, PA – Fleecy Dale Road motorists will encounter a road closure between Old Carversville Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Solebury Township, Bucks County, beginning on Monday, November 1, for road repair due to storm damage, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will remain in place until late December.

During the closure, Fleecy Dale Road motorists will be directed to use Route 32 (River Road), Greenhill Road, Mechanicsville Road, and Aquetong Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #