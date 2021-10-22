Route 19 Perry Highway Single-lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, October 25 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in each direction on Perry Highway between Ivory Avenue and Phipps Street weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late November as crews from Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc. perform concrete gutter replacement, pipe run replacement, inlet installation, shoulder reconstruction, and other miscellaneous work. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone as needed.

Please use caution while driving through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

