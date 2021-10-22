Elmwood Avenue, Lindbergh Boulevard, Grays Avenue, 49th Street Restricted for Resurfacing Operations, Safety Improvements in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Elmwood Avenue, Lindbergh Boulevard, Grays Avenue and 49th Street in Philadelphia on Monday, October 25, through Friday, November 5, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for resurfacing operations, as part of a project to repair and resurface more than 44 miles of state highways in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT's contractor is milling the existing roadway surfaces, repaving the state highways with new asphalt, and line striping along the following corridors:

Elmwood Avenue between Island Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard;

Lindbergh Boulevard between Elmwood Avenue and Grays Avenue;

Grays Avenue between Lindbergh Boulevard and 49 th Street; and

Street; and 49th Street between Grays Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. In addition, the contractor, through approved plans in conjunction with the City of Philadelphia, will install new crosswalks, roadway markings, delineators, and improve safety near trolley stops. Other improvements include changing the existing bike lanes on Lindbergh Boulevard, Grays Avenue and 49th Street to a two-way bike track on one side of the roadway.

Tony DePaul and Son, of Flourtown, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $9.8 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Other highways included in the project are:

State Road between Route 73 (Cottman Avenue) and the Bucks County line;

Market Street between 7th Street and Front Street;

University Avenue between the bridge over the Schuylkill River and U.S. 13 (Baltimore Avenue);

Belmont Avenue between Lancaster Avenue and U.S.1 (City Avenue);

Chestnut Street between Broad Street and Penn's Landing Road;

Essington Avenue/Passyunk Avenue between Bartram Avenue and Broad Street;

16th Street between JFK Boulevard and Interstate 676;

Marshall Road between the bridge over Cobbs Creek and 63rd Street (Cobbs Creek Parkway);

25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Poplar Street;

Cliveden Street between Park Line Drive and Lincoln Drive; and

Northbound and southbound Interstate 95 ramps at the Route 611 North/Broad Street Interchange.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

