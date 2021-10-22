I-376 Overnight Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 376 in Robinson, Moon and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will begin Monday night, October 25 weather permitting.

Overnight work requiring single-lane closures and traffic shifts in each direction will begin Monday evening and continue through late November on I-376 between the US 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) and Business Loop 376 Moon (Exit 57) interchanges and 13 associated ramps through the corridor, according to the following schedule:

Crews will perform joint and barrier work, inlet and sign repairs, tree trimming and over miscellaneous work to clean up the previous I-376 improvement project.

This $7.93 million improvement project included milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

