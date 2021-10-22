Submit Release
COVID-19 Pre-Screening Tool Updated

The Maine Department of Education has updated its Pre-Screening Tool for School Attendance. Changes include only clarifying language and adding back the lists of common and less common symptoms of COVID-19 which are unchanged from when they were previously listed on the pre-screening tool.

Direct Link: Updated Pre-Screening Tool for School Attendance. The updated version can also be found on the Maine DOE COVID-19 Toolkit under the “School Health Resources” dropdown.

Please note that the Department will provide updated translated versions of the Pre-Screening Tool as soon as possible. Those will replace the 8.16.21 translated versions that are still available here.

For feedback or questions about the pre-screening tool email – Emily.poland@maine.gov

