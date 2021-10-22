Wanted: Proposals for Georgia Wildlife Viewing Grants

Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan.

The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now accepting proposals for 2022. New this year, applicants will file online at georgiawildlife.com/WildlifeViewingGrants. The deadline to apply is Jan. 7, 2022.

The grants are capped at $3,000 per project and supported through the Nongame Wildlife Conservation Fund, which is managed by DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section.

Wildlife Conservation Section Chief Dr. Jon Ambrose said the goal is to provide viewing opportunities that raise awareness of native animals not fished for or hunted, rare native plants and natural habitats – particularly those considered conservation priorities in the Wildlife Action Plan. This comprehensive strategy (georgiawildlife.com/WildlifeActionPlan) is focused on conserving Georgia wildlife and their habitats before these plants, animals and places become rarer and costly to conserve or restore.

“Offering opportunities for people to get outdoors and see and better appreciate wildlife in need of conservation is not only important for these species, it’s vital for Georgians,” Ambrose said. “Research shows that conservation of natural environments is a significant factor in maintaining human health and quality of life. And even more so during these challenging times.”

The six projects approved last year varied from building viewing platforms along nature trails at historic Prater’s Mill in Whitfield County to helping the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Foundation replace and upgrade a boardwalk in the Tifton school’s nature study area, which is open to the public.

Although the grants are small, the interest they tap is big. About 2.4 million people took part in wildlife-viewing activities in Georgia in 2011, spending related spending estimated at $1.8 billion, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey. Nationwide, the number of people involved in wildlife viewing surged from about 72 million in 2011 to 86 million in 2016, the Fish and Wildlife Service reports.

Grant proposals can include facilities, improvements and other initiatives that provide opportunities for the public to observe nongame animals, plants and natural habitats. Notification of awards will be made by Feb. 23, 2022. Visit georgiawildlife.com/WildlifeViewingGrants to learn more and submit proposals.

DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section is charged with restoring and conserving rare and other native species not hunted, fished for or collected and natural habitats through research, management and public education. The section relies largely on fundraisers, grants and contributions. Sales and renewals of DNR’s eagle, hummingbird and monarch/pollinator license plates are the top fundraiser annually.

Grants at a Glance